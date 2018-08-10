हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

NHRC issues notices to Delhi govt, police; seeks report over rape of class 2 student

The incident took place on August 8 in a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school premises in upscale Gole Market area.

NHRC issues notices to Delhi govt, police; seeks report over rape of class 2 student

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi government and the Delhi Commissioner of Police calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks in the alleged rape of a class two student in the capital. 

The incident took place on August 8 in a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school premises in upscale Gole Market area. Taking a serious note of media reports of the incident the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed that it amounts to violation of the victim's human rights.

According to a statement by the human rights panel, the chief secretary has been asked to also inform the commission whether all the guidelines and directions issued by authorities for the safety of students are being followed by the schools in Delhi, it stated.

The girl was leaving school on Wednesday when the accused, Ram Asre (37) allegedly took her to a pump room in the school premises and forced himself on her, police said, adding he also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

The accused, who has been working in the school for over a month and is a permanent electrician employee with the NDMC, has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered against him, they said.

The incident came to light after the minor's mother found her bleeding from private parts after returning from school on Thursday. On enquiring, the child narrated the incident to her parents, said the police.

Protesting against the alleged rape several parents gathered outside the premises questioning the security arrangements of the institute. "Even women have to register their entry before going inside the school. How did a man enter just like that?" questioned an agitated parent.

Tags:
DelhirapeDelhi school rape

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close