Nigerian arrested for smuggling heroin: Police

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old Nigerian man was arrested here with cocaine worth Rs 20 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

On the basis of a tip-off, Chidi Ibekwe was nabbed from near the Cremation Ground, Sector-18, Dwarka. He was arrested after a chase on January 17, they said.

The police have recovered 110 grams of cocaine from him and the accused also could not produce a valid visa.

Ibekwe came to India about two years ago on a work visa and started residing in Uttam Nagar.

He began a business of importing Nigerian fish and after some time, came in contact with a Ugandan lady and married her, the police said.

Later, he came in contact with another Nigeria national who lured him into drug trafficking.

Ibekwe started supplying cocaine in various parts of Delhi and Gurugram on the instructions of one John alias William, said Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On January 17, he had come to supply cocaine to one of his contacts in Dwarka, where he was arrested.