'Nigerians in Delhi indulge in drug trafficking,' says Union Minister Hansraj Ahir

RAIPUR: Nigerians living in the national capital indulge in illegal activities, including drug trafficking, alleged union minister Hansraj Ahir.

"We respect people from all nations and give them due dignity. However, there are some people, who are getting long-term visas to stay in India, but are involved in illegal activities, such as Nigerians in Delhi, who are involved in drug-dealing,” said the Minister of State, Home Affairs while addressing a gathering in Raipur on Wednesday.

Backing government's decision deciding to ban the entry of Rohingya Muslims in India, Ahir said, “In Myanmar, the Rohingyas went against the governance, and hence, were asked to leave the country. Now, they are trying to enter India. However, we stand by our decision, as we feel the activities they are involved in are not in the interest of our people. Those who pick up arms and retaliate against their own governance will not find a place in India," he stated.

A few weeks ago, another Nigerian national was beaten up after being tied to a pole in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Locals, who filed an FIR, alleged that the victim was intoxicated and a thief.

Later the police claimed that the man was beaten up on suspicion of theft and not any racial basis.