No space will be left for Muslim burials after one year: Delhi Minority Commission

There will be no space left for Muslim burials in the national Capital after a year, a Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) report said, seeking remedial measures like allocation of land and provision of temporary graves. The report was released by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As per records, there are 704 Muslim graveyards in various parts of Delhi, out of which only 131 are functional. Of the functioning 131 graveyards, 16 are not operational due to litigation while 43 others are encroached upon by different entities, the report said. Most graveyards in the city are small, measuring 10 bighas or less and 46 percent of them measure five bighas or less.

Muslims will find it hard to bury their dead in the national capital in a year from now, since there will be no space left in the graveyard which are already out of free space, says a report compiled by the Delhi Minority Commission.

Released by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, the report said there are approximately 13,000 Muslim funerals in a year on average and there is a space for only 29,370 in Delhi, as per their data collected in 2017.

"This means that at the present pace, there will be no space left after only one year from now (2018) unless some remedial strategies are adopted," said the report.

As one of its "remedial strategies", the Commission suggested using "`kaccha` graves that allow re-burial in the same space after a few years" and freeing land from encroachers for building of new graveyards.

