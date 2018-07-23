हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
building collapse

Now, roof of a house collapses in Delhi's Dwarka; at least 2 dead, 3 injured

The incident took place in Harsh Vihar near Dwarka at around 1 am on Monday.

Now, roof of a house collapses in Delhi&#039;s Dwarka; at least 2 dead, 3 injured

NEW DELHI: Two people have been killed and at least three have been injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Delhi. The incident took place in Harsh Vihar near Dwarka at around 1 am on Monday.

The incident comes hours after another five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Ghaziabad on Sunday. At least two people were killed and seven were injured in the mishap. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered an inquiry into the incident. A magisterial probe has also been initiated into the collapse of the illegal structure in the Akash Nagar area. 

Just a week ago, a six-storey under-construction building had collapsed on another five-storey building in Greater Noida bringing down both of the buildings. The twin-building collapse in Shahberi village had claimed nine lives, including that of a toddler and two women. 

