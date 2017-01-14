Nursery admissions in Delhi schools: All you should know

New Delhi: Nursery admissions started from January 2, 2017, in around 1,400 private unaided recognised schools in the capital.

Here are few details that might be useful for parents:

School to upload criteria and their points on DOE wesbite: Jan 1

Application forms to be available from Jan 2.

Last date of submission of application forms is Jan 23.

Schools to upload marks (as per point system) given to each applicant on Feb 6.

Schools to announce first list of selected candidates on Feb 15.

Schools to announce second list of selected candidates on Feb 29.

Closure of admission Process on March 31.