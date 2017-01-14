Nursery admissions in Delhi schools: All you should know
Closure of admission Process on March 31.
New Delhi: Nursery admissions started from January 2, 2017, in around 1,400 private unaided recognised schools in the capital.
Here are few details that might be useful for parents:
School to upload criteria and their points on DOE wesbite: Jan 1
Application forms to be available from Jan 2.
Last date of submission of application forms is Jan 23.
Schools to upload marks (as per point system) given to each applicant on Feb 6.
Schools to announce first list of selected candidates on Feb 15.
Schools to announce second list of selected candidates on Feb 29.
Closure of admission Process on March 31.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Has the govt fallen short of providing facilities to our paramilitary forces?
- DNA: Norway becomes first country to switch off FM radio
- Rajasthan: IAF chief BS Dhanoa flies single-seater MiG-21
- Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
- Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
- WATCH: Stuart Broad stars with bat in record breaking Big Bash League match
- Modi on Khadi calendar: No one can replace Mahatma, says minister
- After Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota, AIMIM chief says allot Haj subsidy for girls' education
- WATCH: Mohammad Amir gets rid off David Warner, Steve Smith off two consecutive balls in 1st ODI
- New Look For Men in Blue: BCCI unveils new jersey of Team India, see pic
Top Videos
-
DNA: Why don't politicians give importance to issue of increasing pollution in election manifestos?
-
Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
-
Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
-
Uproar over PM Modi ejecting Mahatma Gandhi from Khadi calendar, diary