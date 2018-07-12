हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rabea Girls' Public School

Nursery students' confinement: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, Education Department

The matter relates to Delhi's Rabea Girls' Public School where several girls students, aged between four to five, were allegedly confined in a basement over non-payment of tuition fees.

Nursery students&#039; confinement: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, Education Department
Play

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of the media reports on alleged confinement of at least 59 nursery girls students in a Delhi school basement over non-payment of dues, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Education Department and sought a factual and detailed report over the incident.

The matter relates to Rabea Girls' Public School in Delhi's Hauz Qazi where several girls students, aged between four to five, were allegedly confined in a basement over non-payment of tuition fees.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the DCW had sought details of action taken by them against the school authorities.

"It has been reported that 59 girls, aged four and five years, were allegedly confined to the basement of the school for around five hours as punishment for non-payment of fees. This is a serious matter and in light of the same, please provide a factual report of the incident and action taken against school authorities," the notice issued by the DCW said.

The DCW has further asked the Delhi Police and the State Education Department to respond by July 17 concerning the same.

On July 9, few kindergarten students were allegedly locked up in the basement of the school building for not clearing their fees.

However, the school authorities denied the reports and said that the students were asked to sit in the activity room only for few hours. 

Upset over the incident, several parents had approached the police and lodged an FIR seeking strict action against the school management for their insensitive behaviour.

Tags:
Rabea Girls' Public SchoolDCWDelhi Policenursery students confinementDelhi school basementArvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close