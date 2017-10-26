Odd-even scheme may be back in Delhi; DTC officials asked to be ready

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government may bring back the popular odd-even scheme to restrict the number of vehicles plying on the roads to curb rising pollution, reports said on Thursday.

According to reports, in a letter addressed to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and senior officials of his ministry, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had asked to be "fully geared up" for implementation of the odd-even scheme "as and when" it is announced.

"With the increase in pollution levels in Delhi, the government may have to resort to emergency measures, including the odd-even scheme," he wrote in the letter.

The scheme, based on the last digit of the vehicle's registration number of vehicles, was implemented twice in 2016 - from January 1-15 and April 15-30. Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.

The Delhi government may bring the Odd-even scheme back if air pollution levels in Delhi reach 'emergency' category for 48 hours or more.

The minister also said that the state government's top priority will be to procure additional buses for DTC in case the odd-even scheme is implemented.

Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), a body empowered to enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), had said it would not hesitate to enforce the 'odd-even' plan, order cars off roads, and shut schools if needed.

GRAP was notified by the Centre in January this year following an order by the apex court in November 2016.

According to Gahlot, procurement of additional buses by DTC would be the "main component" of readiness in case the odd-even scheme is implemented.

A major challenge in implementing the scheme is poor public transport facilities, despite a well developed Delhi Metro network.

The DTC has a fleet of around 4,000 buses, while the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit System (DIMTS) runs over 1,600 buses under the cluster scheme. Experts estimate that the city needs about 11,000 buses to cover all areas.

EPCA has already taken tough measures like shutting the Badarpur thermal power plant and brick kilns and banning generators after air pollution levels hit the 'Very Poor' and 'Severe' categories.

