Officials not meeting public will face action: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has warned Delhi government officials not meeting members of the public without appointment of disciplinary action.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, Kejriwal asked the top official to issue a strict warning to all officers that violating the instructions in this regard will lead to disciplinary action.

In May, the Chief Minister had directed all ministers and officials to meet the public without appointment at their respective offices from 10 am to 11 am on all working days.

"This step is extremely critical to make government accessible to the people. Any violation will be viewed very seriously by the government," Kejriwal said in the letter.

The Chief Minister said boards should be put up outside officers` rooms saying "This officer is available to meet public, without appointment, on all working days between 10 and 11 am. If he is not present, please call up at __ to complain."

He directed that all such calls be recorded and a transcription submitted at his office every day.