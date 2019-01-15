One held over email threatening to kidnap Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter

NEW DELHI: The Cyber unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell has held one person in connection with the anonymous email threatening to kidnap Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal's daughter.

The person named, Vikas, was taken into custody on Tuesday, a source told Zee News.

This is the first significant development in the case.

An email from an anonymous account threatening to kidnap Kejriwal's daughter – Harshita Kejriwal – was sent to Delhi Chief Minister's Office on January 9, 2019.

Delhi Police later deployed a Protective Service Officer (PSO) to CM's daughter and the matter was handed over to its Cyber cell.

Kejriwal has mostly shielded his two children -- daughter Harshita and son Pulkit - from public glare. According to media reports, Harshita cleared her IIT-JEE exam in 2014 and is pursuing engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.