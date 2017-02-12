One killed in firing in Delhi's Gangapuri
ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 12:35
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a person was killed in a firing in Delhi`s Gangapuri area last night.The incident took place at around 10:30 pm when three friends visited a tobacco shop in a bike here and took out a pistol following an argument with the shop owner.
The terrified shop owner switched off the light of his shop after which one of the person opened fired which struck his partner.The remaining two flew away from the spot after the incident.
A team of Delhi Police later sealed the area and is currently investigating the matter. Further information is awaited.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 12:35
