हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Passenger with country-made pistol held at Delhi Metro station

The 25-year-old man was carrying pistol in his bag. He is a resident of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.

Passenger with country-made pistol held at Delhi Metro station

NEW DELHI: A man carrying a country-made pistol was on Tuesday apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Anand Vihar metro station in Delhi. The passenger has been identified as Rohit.  

The 25-year-old man was carrying pistol in his bag. He is a resident of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.

He was held by the CISF men at the Anand Vihar metro station after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon in his bag.

Rohit was handed over to the local police for further investigation. Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law. 

Earlier last week, a 25-year-old man was apprehended at the Saket metro station after the X-ray baggage scanner detected a pistol-like object in his bag.

A live bullet was also recovered from the bag apart from the country-made pistol. The man was handed over to the local police by the CISF personnel for further investigation.

Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi metro stationAnand Vihar metro

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close