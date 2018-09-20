PM Modi boards Delhi Metro to travel from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Going to lay the foundation stone for an international trade centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday travelled in Delhi Metro`s Airport Express Line from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka and back.

New Delhi: Going to lay the foundation stone for an international trade centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday travelled in Delhi Metro`s Airport Express Line from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka and back.

"Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi travelled in Delhi Metro`s Airport Express Line today (Thursday). He boarded the Metro train at Dhaula Kuan Metro station at 3.13 p.m and travelled up to Dwarka Sector-21 Metro station, leaving the station at 3.27 p.m," a Delhi Metro Rail Corp spokesperson said.

Modi travelled to Dwarka to lay the foundation stone for India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 25,700 crore. 

