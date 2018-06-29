हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of National Centre for Ageing at AIIMS

The Prime Minister will also later inaugurate a 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital.

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of National Centre for Ageing at AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

PM Modi, while speaking at the occasion, said, ''Seeing the increasing pressure on AIIMS, we are increasing facilities at all of its campuses. Today, the foundation stone of National Centre for Ageing, which will be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore was laid. This will have 200 beds.''

The ward, with around 200 beds centre, will provide Multi-Speciality healthcare to the older people.

The Prime Minister later inaugurated a 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital.

Apart from this, he also dedicated a 500-bed New Emergency Block in Safdarjung and 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS.

Among other things, the PM also inaugurated Connection Motorable Tunnel between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre.

The 997-meter long tunnel will shorten the distance to reach the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the critical patients can now be transferred from the hospital to the centre in just five minutes, which took 30 minutes earlier.

The constriction of the tunnel was started in 2012 and costs 40 crore rupees. 

During his brief stay at the AIIMS, PM Modi also visited former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is currently undergoing treatment for a urinary tract infection at AIIMS.  

(With ANI inputs) 

Tags:
Narendra ModiAIIMSNational Centre for Ageing

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close