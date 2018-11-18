हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

PM Narendra Modi to flag off Delhi Metro's Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh section on Nov 19

After its inauguration, passenger services on the section will commence at 5 PM on the same day. 

Play

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line through a remote control on Monday.

The DMRC issued a statement on Saturday saying that SK Pathak, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, has cleared the commencement of passenger operations on the 3.2 kilometre section of Violet Line. 

This extension of Delhi Metro's Violet Line will be formally flagged off via remote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, the DMRC statement said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the section will be an extension of the Kashmere Gate-Escorts Mujesar Violet Line.

After the inauguration of the section, the corridor will become 46.6 kilometres long and the total length of the Delhi Metro network will become 317 kilometres. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

