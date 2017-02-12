Polls to one seat each in UP, Uttarakhand postponed
PTI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 23:52
New Delhi: Elections to one constituency each in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were postponed today following the death of candidates.
Election Commission said here that following the death of SP candidate Chandrashekhar of Alapur (ST) constituency the election has been postponed.
Similarly, due to death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh in a road accident, the election to Karnaprayag seat has also been postponed.
The polls in both the places were to be held on February 15.
As per law, if candidates of recognised party die, it is countermanded and party is given time to field a new candidate and polling fixed for new date.
The new dates will be announced later.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 23:43
