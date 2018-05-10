PWD scam: Son of Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law arrested by ACB

NEW DELHI: In more trouble for Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested the son of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law in connection with the Public Works Department scam.

News Agency ANI confirmed that Vinay Bansal, the son of Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law, was arrested by the ACB officials in connection with the PWD scam.

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Vinay Bansal, son of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in law, in connection with Public Works Department scam. — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2018

The ACB team had last year raided Kejriwal's brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal's residence and office.

The ACB also ordered an inspection of a Public Works Department (PWD) project as part of a probe into an alleged Rs 10 crore scam involving Surender Kumar Bansal.

The ACB action came after filing of three cases against Bansal and senior PWD officers in connection with the corruption allegation against them.

The investigating agency also questioned six engineers of the PWD in this connection.

The three FIRs were registered against Bansal and the PWD officers after it was discovered that the bills were cleared by different companies for different works.

The case involving Bansal, who died on 7 May, relates to a drain project and improvement of kerbs from Shani Mandir to Bakoli village up to Drain No. 6 on the National Highway—44.

The FIRs do not mention Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal's name, although complainant Rahul Sharma, Convener of NGO Road Anti-Corruption Organisation, has accused the Chief Minister of helping Bansal to get fake bills of around Rs 10 crore cleared.

The ACB had recorded the statement of Sharma on May 11.