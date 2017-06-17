Delhi wakes up to rain again, temperature down to 24.5 degrees

New Delhi: It was a pleasant Saturday morning in the national capital with rainfall reported in several areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region that brought down the temperature.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season`s average.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy. There is possibility of thunderstorm with rain," an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

The IMD official also said that the city received 4.4 mm rain till 8.30 a.m. in the morning.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 74 per cent.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below season`s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season`s average.