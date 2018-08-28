हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Rain, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains hit several parts of the National Capital in the wee hours of Tuesday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

Rain, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Heavy rains hit several parts of the National Capital in the wee hours of Tuesday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka on Tuesday.

Heavy rain accompanied with lightening was reported around Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Teen Murti Bhavan and R.K. Puram among other areas.

Tags:
Delhi rainsRains

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close