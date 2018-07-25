हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rains lash Delhi-NCR, bring relief from humidity

Rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday with the minimum temperature being recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met said.

It was heavily cloudy morning. The rain started around 9.30 am, bringing relief from the humidity which was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 am.

"The sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. There is possibility of scattered showers in most parts of the National Capital Territory," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday's maximum temperature settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

