Rainy morning in Delhi; 70 trains delayed, 7 cancelled due to fog

New Delhi: It was a rainy Saturday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season`s average, the weather office said.

The city has received 3.4 mm rainfall since morning, the weatherman said.

"The sky will remain cloudy in the day with light rainfall expected in some parts of the city," an official of the India Meteorological Department told IANS.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degree Celsius.

Bad weather, meanwhile, delayed 70 trains while 16 had to be rescheduled and seven cancelled, a northern railways spokesperson said. Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were not affected.

According to the Northern Railway official, 16 trains including the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express, Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express, Jharkhand Sampark Kranti Express, Vikramshila Express and Nizamuddin-Chennai Central Duronto Express were rescheduled.

According to the weather office, the visibility at 8.30 am was 800 metres and the humidity was 100 percent.

Private agency Skymet said the scattered showers across the city are part of the "first spell" of winter rains and the city may witness one or two more spell of rains later in the day.

"These weather systems are likely to clear by Sunday but clouding will persist. By Monday, icy cold northwesterly winds will once again start blowing over northern plains including Delhi-NCR.”

"With this, we can then expect a steep drop in night temperatures as well. By early next week, winter chill will grip most of the northern plains. During this time, mercury is likely to settle around or below five degrees Celsius," a Skymet report said.

Friday`s maximum temperature settled at 24.4 degree Celsius, five notches above the season`s average, while the minimum temperature recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season`s average.

