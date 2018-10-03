हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Daati maharaj

Rape case registered against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj: case transferred to CBI

The next hearing in the case will be on Tuesday, October 30.

Rape case registered against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj: case transferred to CBI
ANI photo

New Delhi: A rape case has been registered against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj Wednesday. The next hearing in the case will be on Tuesday, October 30.

The Delhi High Court also transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Previously, the case was being handled by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

A 25-year-old woman levelled the rape allegations against the self-styled godman and his disciples. The woman claimed that she was a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade, but after getting raped by him and two of his disciples, she returned to her native place in Rajasthan.

She also alleged that a female disciple of the godman would force her into his room and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples too slept with him, the police said.

While filing the petition in the High Court, the victim demanded that the godman and his brothers be arrested at the earliest and that his two main ashrams be sealed.

Earlier, the court had rapped the law enforcement agencies for failing to arrest Daati Maharaj. 

