Respect Arvind Kejriwal's request but won't end fast: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday humbly refused to accept Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request to end her ongoing hunger strike to press for death penalty for child rapists.

''I respect Kejriwal Ji's request, but won't end the fast till my demands are met,' Maliwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Kejriwal had tweeted on Friday urging Maliwal to end her fast in the wake of reports that Centre had informed the Supreme Court that process to amend the POCSO Act to ensure the death penalty for the rape of children aged below 12 has been initiated.

"Congratulations Swati Maliwal. You should now end the fast. We all should now work towards effective implementation of these laws and keep working towards rest of the demands," Kejriwal had tweeted.

The 33-year-old DCW chief began her fast last week at the Rajghat as a mark of protest against the recent rape incidents in Kathua and Unnao and to demand the immediate enactment of a stringent law for convicted rapists.

Maliwal's fast entered its eighth day on Friday.

"Everyday affidavits are submitted in courts by the government. Unless the law comes into force, I won't stop. The law has to be death penalty within six months to those convicted for raping minors," Maliwal said.

A DCW member further said that she will continue till the Centre accepts her other demands like adding more personnel to Delhi Police and fast-track courts.

In a letter to PM Modi last week, Maliwal had said, ''I will not break my 'anshan' (fast) until the Prime Minister promises the country a better system for the safety of our daughters."

(With IANS inputs)