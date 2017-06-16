close
RSS chief calls on President Mukherjee in Delhi

It said Mukherjee had invited Bhagwat over lunch, and he reached here from Rudrapur.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 22:54

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat here on Friday called on President Pranab Mukherjee, which the Sangh called a "courtesy meet".

The meeting, just ahead of the July 17 presidential election, sparked some speculations in political circles but the RSS rejected them.

The Shiv Sena had proposed Bhagwat`s name as National Democratic Alliance candidate for the presidential poll, but the RSS chief ruled himself out of the race.

TAGS

RSS chief. President MukherjeeRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghRSSMohan BhagwatPresident Pranab Mukherjee

