RSS chief calls on President Mukherjee in Delhi

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat here on Friday called on President Pranab Mukherjee, which the Sangh called a "courtesy meet".

It said Mukherjee had invited Bhagwat over lunch, and he reached here from Rudrapur.

The meeting, just ahead of the July 17 presidential election, sparked some speculations in political circles but the RSS rejected them.

The Shiv Sena had proposed Bhagwat`s name as National Democratic Alliance candidate for the presidential poll, but the RSS chief ruled himself out of the race.