Sack Delhi government, but don't defame our minister: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AP) on Friday termed the recording of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia`s statement by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at his residence as BJP`s "revengeful action" and "dirty politics".

"I want to say this to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and our Prime Minister that if you have so much hatred against AAP and Delhi government, then force this government out. But please don`t defame a hard working minister, don`t defame our party. This is dirty politics," senior party leader Sanjay Singh said addressing the media.

The senior leader said that BJP`s aim was to finish anyone who spoke against them, be it political parties or a media outlet. "By doing all this, the central government is trying to disrupt the good work of the Delhi Government."

Singh said that recently a channel was raided by the CBI for doing impartial work. "CBI has recommended shutting down of the channel. This has become CBI`s role now," he said.

Singh was referring to recent CBI raids at the residence of NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy and the NDTV network offices.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Minister for Rural Development Gopal Rai said the government would soon form "Village Development Board" to carry out development work in villages. Under the programme, Rs 2 crore has been allocated for each village.