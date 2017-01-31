Safety of women, children top priority: Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi: After taking over as the new Delhi Police Commissioner, Amulya Kumar Patnaik on Tuesday said safety of women and children will be a top priority for police in the national capital.

"...we will work hard to make women and children feel safer in the city," the Indian Police Service 1985 batch officer said.

Patnaik took office on Tuesday, a day after his name was announced for the post of the Delhi Police Commissioner. He succeeded Alok Kumar Verma, who has been appointed the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director.

"Digitisation will be another area of priority," Patnaik said.

He said Delhi Police will also focus on cyber units to tackle cyber crime.

"We are in the process of training many officers in cyber crime investigations," the Delhi Police chief said.

However, Patnaik preferred to remain silent when asked about the missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student, Najeeb Ahmed.

He also avoided questions about the Delhi Police`s relations with the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

The Home Ministry on Monday announced Patnaik`s appointment as the new Delhi Police Commissioner. Patnaik, who hails from Odisha, belongs to the 1985 batch of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.