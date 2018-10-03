हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Major Tiwari

SC adjourns contempt plea against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned the contempt plea filed against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari for 10 days in connection the case for breaking the lock of a sealed house.

The top court further asked him to appear on the next date of hearing. 

Tiwari had broken the lock of a sealed house in New Delhi's Gokalpur area on September 16 as a mark of protest against the “pick and choose” policy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

A video showing Tiwari breaking the lock emerged on social media, triggering uproar by members of the Congress and the AAP.

Taking cognisance of the report filed by a monitoring committee, the top court then summoned the BJP leader to appear before it on September 25.

Tiwari appeared in person before a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur. He later offered to become a 'sealing officer. 

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in connection with a contempt plea filed against breaking the lock of sealed premises in Delhi, Tiwari said that he has "not disobeyed" orders.

The top court also expressed anguish over the statement made by Tiwari to the media saying "you have made a statement that 1,000 properties are such that should be sealed. Please list us, we will make you the sealing officer."

