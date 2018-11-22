SC rejects contempt of court case against Tiwari in Delhi sealing drive, says BJP can act against its MP

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to take any action against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in the Delhi sealing case.

The action of breaking seal does not amount to contempt, said the top court. It further suggested said the Bharatiya Janata Party should act against its North East Delhi MP.

Closing the contempt proceedings against Tiwari, the SC disapproved his action of breaking civic agency's seal on sealed premises. "We are extremely pained by Manoj Tiwari's behaviour of taking law into his own hands, says SC on sealing matter," said the apex court.

"Manoj Tiwari levelled frivolous allegations against court-mandated committee, which shows how 'low he can stoop'," it added.

A controversy had emerged after a video allegedly showed the Delhi BJP chief breaking the lock of a sealed house North East Delhi's Gokulpur area on September 16. The property was sealed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Justifying his action of breaking the lock during the SC hearing, Tiwari had said that he was guided by the urge to maintain law and order among people present at the scene. "Large number of people had gathered in protest and could have lead to law and order problem,” Tiwari's counsel told the top court.

During the hearing, counsel of monitoring committee told the top court that the issue became a political battle.