Schoolgirl killed in road accident in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 7-year-old schoolgirl was killed and 16 others were injured when a speeding tanker hit their van in North Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred at a red light near Kanhaiya Nagar Metro Station at around 6.30 a.m. when the children were headed to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Keshav Puram.

"There were 17 children of Kendriya Vidyalaya Keshav Puram in the van. When it reached at Kanhaiya Nagar red light near metro station to take a U-turn, a speeding tanker hit it," said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West).

She said the injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals.

One student, Sakshi, was declared dead while the condition of four others is said to be critical, Khan said.

The injured have been identified as Suhani, Mohd. Ayan, Dipanshi, Tarun, Ritesh, Taniya, Tina, John, Vinay, Rishika, Tisha, Vansh, Vaishnavi, Danish, Danisha and Lovely.

Khan said further investigation was underway and the police were trying to nab the absconding tanker driver.