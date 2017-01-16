Serial child rapist arrested in Delhi, says 'preyed on girls for sexual satisfaction, enjoyed it'
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old serial paedophile for allegedly sexually assaulting minor school girls aged between seven and 11 years.
The accused paedophile, identified as Sunil Rastogi, is a tailor by profession. According to News18 report, he was arrested from his hideout from east Delhi's Kondli village by a team of officers.
He is believed to have targetted dozens of school-going kids not only in the national capital but also in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Delhi Police told media the accused has confessed to his crime and from what he told the police, he is said to have had committed acts of sexual assault every fortnight.
"I preyed on young girls and enjoyed it for sexual satisfaction," News18 quoted him telling the Delhi Police.
"Sunil Rastogi was arrested on Saturday on the basis of a tip-off," DCP (east) Omvir Singh told media.
"The accused told police that he used to target minor girls. Whenever he would find any minor girl going to home from school, he used to mislead her on the pretext that her father had sent some clothes or some other articles to give her and take her to an isolated place," Singh added further.
Preliminary inquiry revealed he committed his first crime in 2004. He and his family members were thrashed by the locals and were forced to leave Mayur Vihar area for physically assaulting a neighbour's daughter. Rastogi, who has five children, two of them girls, was also was jailed in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, for an offence in 2006. However, he was let-off after six months.
Meanwhile, a special investigations team has been set up that will look for other minor victims who have been targetted by Rastogi in the past since the police suspect that most some his crimes went unreported.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Para SF of Indian Army - The specialised combat force!
- Haryana Minister Anil Vij takes back his insulting comments against Gandhi
- Watch: Makar Sankranti celebrations across the country
- Faqir Gujri: Frozen village in J&K with no electricity and water
- 24 dead after boat carrying 40 capsizes in river Ganga in Patna; many still missing
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- India vs England, 1st ODI: As it happened...
- India vs England, Pune ODI: MS Dhoni still the boss; convinces Virat Kohli with spot on DRS call — WATCH
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
- Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa per litre, diesel by Rs 1.03 a litre