Servant held guilty of killing, raping 81-year-old widow
New Delhi: A court here has held a man guilty of raping and murdering an 81-year-old widow at her residence here.
Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Jain on Tuesday convicted Neeraj Saifi of charges dealing with rape, murder and destruction of evidence.
The court will hear argument on the quantum of sentence on February 9.
The court framed the charges against Saifi in September 2014.
Saifi, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, was working as a domestic help in the house of the elderly woman.
Her body was recovered around 9.30 pm in July 7, 2014, from the second-floor flat of her four-storey building in south Delhi`s Greater Kailash II area.
According to the police, the woman`s post-mortem examination report revealed that she was strangulated with a dupatta, beaten up and later set on fire.
Saifi, who was employed seven months earlier at her home, was arrested soon after the incident.
The woman`s husband was a journalist in a reputed Indian news agency and died in 2005. She was staying on the first floor of her house, which she had gifted to her elder sister residing in the US.
