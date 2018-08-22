हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Puppies dead

Seven puppies found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi, police probe foul play

Doctors have said in the postmortem report that the puppies died "due to respiratory arrest due to hypodermic shock".

Seven puppies found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi, police probe foul play

NEW DELHI: Seven puppies were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a residential complex in Dwarka on Monday. The initial post-mortem report of the puppies has indicated that all of them died of respiratory arrest.

Doctors have said in the postmortem report that the puppies died "due to respiratory arrest due to hypodermic shock".

The report, however, does not rule out the possibility of a foul play in the deaths as hypodermic shock is caused due to injecting.

The report also notes that external lacerated injury (multiple injury marks) around abdominal region, including the neck.

None of the CCTV cameras installed in the complex has footage of how the puppies were killed. Police said that they have analysed footage from all the cameras near the site of the incident.

The site where the incident is believed to have happened is an isolated area near a community centre. The carcasses of the puppies were found lying on a service lane outside the community centre. 

As per reports, there was a meeting held just a day earlier at the same community centre to discuss the 'dog menace' in the locality. Several residents had complained about the overpopulation of dogs in the society.

In the postmortem, major organs like the spleen, stomach, intestines, and the urinary organs were found punctured during the autopsy.

