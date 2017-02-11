Shallow fog on Saturday morning in Delhi

New Delhi: There was shallow fog on Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at eight degrees Celsius, two notches below the season`s average.

Visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 700 metres while humidity was 85 per cent, the weather office said.

"The day will remain clear," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Friday`s maximum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season`s average.