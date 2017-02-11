Shallow fog on Saturday morning in Delhi
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:26
New Delhi: There was shallow fog on Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at eight degrees Celsius, two notches below the season`s average.
Visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 700 metres while humidity was 85 per cent, the weather office said.
"The day will remain clear," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.
Friday`s maximum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season`s average.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:26
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu