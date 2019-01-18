Shot at her wedding, bride completes rituals after receiving treatment

NEW DELHI: Moments before taking the final plunge, a woman received gunshot wounds at her own wedding in East Delhi's Shakarpur area on Thursday.

While the wedding rituals were underway at the venue, an unknown person shot at the bride, injuring her led. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatement.

Undaunted by the entire episode, the woman proceeded with the impending nuptials and completed all the marriage rituals.

"Don't know who the person was. Bullet brushed past her legs," the groom later told media persons.

The Police was later called at the venue to investigate the matter.

During the preliminary probe, the Delhi Police said that the attacker was known by the bride. However, the groom said he was unable to identify the miscreant.