Social activist Kailash Satyarthi's Delhi home burgled, Nobel Prize stolen; case registered, hunt for suspects on
New Delhi: Noted social activist Kailash Satyarthi's home was burgled by some unidentified intruders in the wee hours on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, several valuables belonging to Satyarthi, including the replica of his Nobel Prize, has been stolen from his home.
The original has been kept at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol.
Delhi Police, which has registered an FIR under Section 380 (house theft) of the IPC, suspects that the burglars were aware of the Nobel and mistook it for the original.
However, it is yet to be ascertained if the thieves wanted just that. A massive manhunt has been launched for the culprits. All scrap dealers and local criminals from the area have been detained.
Crime and forensic teams have lifted fingerprints and other evidences from the spot, cops said.
The incident has instilled fear in the minds of local residents as Satyarthi's house is located in south Delhi's posh Alakannda area.
Kailash Satyarthi is a renowned Indian child rights activist and the winner of Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.
He is the founder of the 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan' (BBA), an organization dedicated towards the eradication of child labor and rehabilitation of the rescued former child workers.
He is believed to be in USA at present.
