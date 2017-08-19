Stone hurled at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's bypoll meet

New Delhi: Unidentified men on Saturday hurled a stone and a wooden wedge at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari during his election meeting in Bawana for next week's bypoll.

Police said a piece of wood and a stone were hurled at Tiwari while he was on the stage set up for his meeting at Jhanda Chowk of JJ Colony in Bawana.

"We are trying to identify the accused with the help of video footage of the public meeting taken by us. Such public meetings are recorded during elections as per the direction of Election Commission," said a senior police officer.

The Bawana bypoll is witnessing a triangular contest among BJP, AAP, and Congress. BJP's Ved Prakash who won the seat in 2015 as an AAP candidate resigned as MLA and joined the saffron party in March this year.