Sudden weather change in Delhi-NCR, dust storm in parts of national capital

NEW DELHI: Just days after a massive thunderstorm hit the national capital claiming two lives, dust storms have been reported from parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday.

The Capital was in for some relief from rising mercury when sudden high-speed winds and slight drizzle brought the mercury down a few notches on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the day being moderately hot, several parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida and Gurgaon witnessed a windy afternoon accompanied by slight drizzle. As has become the norm, the winds did blow up dust which caused problems for motorists who were caught unawares.

Delhi Traffic Police, however, did not report any disruptions on the road despite the weather changing just around the time of evening rush hour sets in.