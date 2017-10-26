Sunanda Pushkar death: Delhi HC rejects Subramanian Swamy's plea for court-monitored probe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy's petition for a thorough probe into the mysterious death of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar, at a suite in Delhi's Leela hotel in 2014.

Swamy had on July 6 filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the case.

He had recently called for making the Enforcement Directorate a party in the case and said that matter should be investigated under the PMLA.

The court passed the order soon after it resumed hearing in the case today.

The Delhi High Court also rapped Swamy and said that it is left with distinct impression that this is perhaps a textbook example of "political interest litigation" being dressed up as PIL.

Swamy appears to have concealed data or information which he should have disclosed at the first instance, the High Court said.

The court made these observations after Central government and the Delhi Police told the court that they don't subscribe to the view expressed by Swamy that probe in the case has been influenced by Shashi Tharoor.

The hotel suite was finally de-sealed on October 16, three years after the room was sealed for investigation.

The Delhi Police, which was vested with the responsibility of de-sealing the suite, has on several occasions come under the fire of judiciary, for delaying the task.

On October 10, Delhi Police was granted six days to comply with court's earlier order to de-seal Hotel Leela's suite no. 345, as the police reasoned it awaited results from the forensic laboratories.

Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

With ANI inputs