Supreme Court to hear plea seeking justice for 8-month-old allegedly raped by 27-year-old cousin

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern for welfare in the rape case of eight-month-old baby rape, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed two Delhi AIIMS doctors to supervise the infant's health and ordered Delhi Legal Services Authority to assist in the case.

Asking doctors to take a decision on whether to shift the infant to AIIMS, the SC said it is 'very much concerned' about the infant.

The top court agreed to hear plea in the alleged rape of eight-month-old infant girl by her 27-year-old cousin in Delhi. The petition also sought directions for authorities to shift the infant to a better hospital and ensure a compensation of Rs 10 Lakh for the family.

The plea also seeks a time frame of six months from the date of FIR along with urgent guidelines for investigation and trial of cases involving rape of children aged between 0-12 years under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Act 2012.

In a shocking incident, the eight-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped by her cousin 'Suraj' in northwest Delhi's Shakurbasti locality. The incident took place when the baby was alone in her home on Sunday.

The baby's father is a labourer while mother “works as a maid”. The couple left the infant at their father's brother's home, whose son is the alleged accused.

Upon returning, the mother blood on the bed and on the infant's clothes, and rushed to the doctor, who informed that the infant had been raped and advised them to inform the police.

The doctors at the Kalawati Saran Hospital later performed a three-hour-long operation on the girl.

''Accused Suraj, who is a cousin of the child, took her to the other part of the building on the pretext of playing with her and sexually assaulted her," said a senior police officer.

"During the investigation, Suraj turned out to be the prime suspect. After he was grilled, he fled the home. This confirmed their suspicion of his involvement in the crime. He was later traced and arrested," he added.

"Now, Suraj has confessed his crime. A case has been registered against Suraj under the provisions of POSCO," the officer said.