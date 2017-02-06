Suspicious object found inside Red Fort triggers security concerns

New Delhi: A suspicious object was found inside the Red Fort in the wee hours on Monday, triggering concerns about the safety of vital institutions in the national capital.

According to ANI, several fire tenders and a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot.

However, it later emerged that the suspicious object was nothing but old Army ammunition.

“These are old hand grenades and cartridges recovered during the cleaning of a well in Red Fort,” a senior police official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The entire area was earlier sealed and entry inside the Red Fort was sealed to avoid any untoward incident.

This comes days after the Republic Day Parade in Delhi.

Delhi has been on alert since early January.

Earlier last month, there were reports of an intelligence input that seven terrorists have managed to get army uniform worn.

“Seven terrorists have been seen outside Chakri and Gurdaspur border posts. The group has acquired combat ranks of captain and subedar of Indian Army, which are likely to be worn after infiltration,” said the alert from Amritsar.

Following the alert, security was beefed up across Punjab as well as Delhi.