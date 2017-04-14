Swaraj India launches manifesto;promises to make Delhi garbage free

New Delhi: The Swaraj Abhiyan on Friday launched its manifesto, vowing to make the national capital free from garbage, pollution and epidemic and put environment on its priority list if it wins the MCD polls.

The Yogendra Yadav-led party will also emphasis on running 'Two bins one bag' scheme to segregate degradable and recyclable waste and door-to-door garbage collection.

Yadav said, if the party is voted to power, the MCDs will also install GPS system on garbage collecting vans.

"To counter pollution woes, strict restrictions will be imposed on burning plastic and leaves anywhere in the city, apart from sweeping and washing of main streets and lanes so that it is not dusty during the day," Yadav, whose party is contesting its maiden polls, said.

To counter vector-borne diseases, he said the MCDs will run 'Mission Dengue' so that mosquito breeding is prevented round the year and prompt diagnosis and free treatment of dengue, malaria and chikungunya are possible.

"At a time when the political parties responsible for the present deplorable state of MCD are again making appeals for votes, the Swaraj India has emerged as a true alternative. The BJP, which has ruled the MCD for the last 10 years, is directly responsible for the filth and corruption that the MCD is marred with.

"The AAP, which had two years ago emerged as a source of hope for Delhi, has only betrayed the public in the last two years. And then is the Congress, the party that is at the root of every problem and scam of Delhi," Yadav said.

Seeking the woo female voters, the manifesto promises toilets for women at all places and closure of liqour vends if the local women make such a demand.

Elaborating on 'Two bins one bag' scheme, Yadav said recyclable material like paper, cardboard, packets, plastic, glass, foil will be kept and handled in the one bag.

"Wet garbage like kitchen waste, fruits, vegetables, leaves etc. Will be kept and handled in the green bin and this can be converted into compost. Garbage like dirt, soil, medical waste which have to be disposed will be kept and handled in the red bin," he said.

The party has also promised parity of pay between temporary and permanent sanitation workers besides timely payment of wages.

"They will receive gloves, masks and tools, their work will be strictly monitored," he said.