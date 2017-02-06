Swati Maliwal granted bail in DCW recruitment case, tweets 'truth can't be harassed'

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was on Monday granted bail by a special court here after she appeared in case of alleged irregularities in recruitment in women’s panel.

Shortly after the Tis Hazari court granted her bail, Maliwal tweeted, “Truth can be harassed but never defeated. I’ve never done anything wrong. My work is worship for me. I have full faith in judiciary. Truth always prevails.”

During the hearing, the court asked the investigating officer and prosecutor Atul Shrivastava whether the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) was further probing the matter as per its direction.

Responding to court's query, the prosecutor said yes and informed that it would take some time to conclude the investigation.

Maliwal also told the court that she has received the copy of chargesheet and other documents.

Earlier on January 24, Maliwal was summoned as an accused in a case of alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of the women`s panel, with a lower court directing Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to further probe and identify her associates in the crime.

The ACB had filed a chargesheet against Maliwal for commission of offence under Section 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act.

The action was taken against Maliwal in the wake of a complaint filed by Maliwal`s predecessor Barkha Singh Shukla.

The DCW is under the ACB scanner for arbitrarily appointing 85 people in the past year. Around 90 percent of contractual staff of the Delhi Commission for Women, led by Maliwal, are members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

With ANI inputs