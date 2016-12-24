Teenager killed in Mercedes: Main accused arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The man who was on the run since Wednesday after killing a teenager in his car was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Kumar tweeted:

Njfgarh:17yrs old girl killing.

Main suspect detained by SW distt police & taken to PS Njfgarh. More details will share later. @DelhiPolice — Surender Kumar IPS (@surenderkr_ips) December 23, 2016

On the other hand, Surendra Kumar told IANS, "He confessed his crime during interrogation."

The accused, Shubham, shot Simran, 17, in front of her house in a Mercedes car in Najafgarh area in south-west Delhi over a minor scuffle. He was on the run since then.

Kumar said that Shubham attacked Simran as he was jealous of one of her friends, Nitin.

"Shubham was depressed as Simran`s parents and Nitin neglected him," he said.

The gun used in the crime apparently belonged to the car owner Yogesh, who was known to the victim.

The deceased, Simran was a resident of Deepak Vihar in Najafgarh area and had gone to Rajouri Garden with Yogesh and Shubham to have lunch.

The victim`s mother said she saw the car as it reached near their house and saw Yogesh walk away which was followed by a gun shot.

On rushing to the spot, she found Simran dead.

Shubham fled from the spot. The victim's mother and her friend Yogesh took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police had said, as per PTI.

The murder weapon had been recovered.

Yogesh and Shubham worked as property dealers and resided in Tuda Mandi in Najafgarh area, while Nitin was preparing for UPSC entrance examination.

Yogesh had been earlier been arrested.

(With Agency inputs)