Teenager shot in the head by friend in Delhi's Najafgarh area, culprit absconding

New Delhi: In yet another incident highlighting concerns over safety of women in the national capital, a 17-year-old girl was shot dead by her male friend.

Reports on Wednesday said that the girl was shot down by her male friend in a car in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area on Tuesday night.

According to Delhi Police, the incident happened in the evening when the teen was returning home from a lunch with two friends - Shubham and Yogesh. The trio had gone to Rajouri Garden for lunch in Yogesh’s car, and stopped in Dwarka for shopping on the way back.

While the girl, a resident of Najafgarh, knew Shubham, it was the first time she was meeting Yogesh, a friend of Shubham’s.

Around 7 pm, the girl’s mother began calling her, asking her to come home soon. At around 9 pm, when the group was near the girl’s house, Yogesh reportedly got out of the car to relieve himself.

Yogesh suddenly spotted a friend and began chatting with him. Suddenly, they heard a gunshot.

When they ran towards the car, they saw the girl lying in a pool of blood.

Shubham had by then fled from the car.

The girl’s mother, who was waiting few meters away, also reportedly heard the gunshot.

The girl was then rushed to a local hospital in Dwarka where she was declared brought dead.

Shubham had allegedly shot the girl in her head with Yogesh’s licensed pistol.

The police have recovered the car and the pistol and recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses in the case.

A case of murder has also been registered at Najafgarh police station. Efforts are on to nab Shubham, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar.