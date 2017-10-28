Terminal 2 of India Gandhi International Airport to open today

New Delhi: The terminal 2 of India Gandhi International Airport is set to become functional from Saturday.

The operations of T2 is expected to reduce the load of the existing two terminals - T1 and T2.

GoAir is among the first airlines to start its operations from the terminal 2.

While a Lucknow bound flight G8-207 is going to take off from here at 5.25 AM on Sunday, a flight G8-148 from Ranchi is likely to land at 10.05 PM on Saturday.

The airlines will reportedly be introducing the passengers to its services through company website, e-mails, SMS, social media networks and customer service helpline.

Beside four bus stands, 74 check-in counters have been set up at the terminal quarter.