They want to kill me: Arvind Kejriwal hints at conspiracy after chilli powder attack

NEW DELHI: A day after a man flung chilli powder at him outside his office in the Secretariat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his political rivals were hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him.

Though he did not any party, the AAP chief said that he had been attacked several times in the past two years all such incidents were the handiwork of his rivals.

The Chief Minister said that he has become the biggest obstacle in the path of his rivals and that's why they are trying to eliminate him.

''I've been attacked four times in two years. It's not a minor issue. These attacks aren't taking place, they're being ordered. Humlog inki aankhon ka roda ban chuke hain. Ye log milke mujhe marwana chahte hain. (We have become the biggest obstacles in their path. They want to eliminate. That's why I am being attacked again and again),'' Kejriwal said while responding to questions on the chilli powder attack on him.

I've been attacked 4 times in 2 yrs. It's not minor issue.These attacks aren't taking place,they're being ordered.Humlog inki aankhon ka roda ban chuke hain.Yelog milke mujhe marwana chahte hain. Ye baar-baar humlogo ke upar hamle karwa rahe hain: Delhi CM on chilli powder attack pic.twitter.com/vT4BW8Jshg — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Earlier today, Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP leadership had knowledge of the attack on Chief Minister and the opposition party wants the latter eliminated to stop him from working for the people.

The reaction from the two AAP leaders came a day after a man flung chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat.

The Chief Minister's spectacles broke but he was not injured in the attack.

The attacker, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, was arrested and later sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court.

"(Union) Home Minister Rajnath Singh called Kejriwal and asked him to file a complaint in the attack on him. Is this the way an attack on a Chief Minister should be probed?" Sisodia asked at a press conference.

Sharma's Facebook profile shows that he is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sisodia alleged.

The BJP had termed the incident as "drama" by Kejriwal, with its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari demanding a high-level probe into it.

"After failing to stop Kejriwal from working for the people of Delhi, now the BJP wants him eliminated. The entire series of events indicate that top BJP leadership had knowledge of the attack on Kejriwal," Sisodia claimed.

The deputy chief minister also lashed out at the Delhi Police, alleging it was acting on the behest of the BJP and trying to save the culprit.

Even 24 hours after the attack, Delhi's Lt Governor has not reacted on it. This means that he also knew about it, Sisodia alleged.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said it will hold a protest at the BJP's national headquarters later on Wednesday against the attack on Kejriwal.

The Delhi Police registered a case against Sharma at the IP Estate police station late on Tuesday.