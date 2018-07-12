हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi dancing thief viral video

Thief caught on camera dancing before attempting to break into a shop in Delhi

In the viral CCTV footage, a young man, believed to be a thief, can be seen dancing before attempting to break into a shop in the national capital.

Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI: The CCTV footage of a thief dancing before he and two other people attempt to break into a shop in Delhi has gone viral on social media. 

Another man following him can also be spotted in the viral video. Both of them have covered their faces with a handkerchief to prevent their identity. At the end of the video, a third person can also be spotted approaching the two who are busy inspecting the shop before breaking into it.

Watch the viral video of the dancing thief here.

The robbery, which was caught on a camera installed there, shows the thief emerging from a narrow lane that has shops on both the sides.

The three men are yet to be identified and arrested by the city police. Location of the incident is also not clear.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident was recorded on July 10 around 1.11 am.

