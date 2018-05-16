Three crushed to death by train while crossing tracks beneath Ashram flyover in Delhi

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, three men were crushed to death by a train while they were crossing the tracks beneath the Ashram flyover on Tuesday. One of the deceased was identified as Shankar (30), police officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, in April 2018, a school van had rammed into a train killing at least thirteen people and seriously injuring seven others in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. The mishap had taken place at around 6:45-7 am when Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train (55075) was passing the railway crossing. There were at least 25 people, mostly children in the van.

Many of those injured could not even be taken to the hospital and succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had condoled the death of the children and had announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the deceased's family.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. "I received the unfortunate news of the death of school children. I have asked senior officials to conduct a probe into the incident. Railways will give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead over and above the aid announced by the UP government," he had said in a tweet