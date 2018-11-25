हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Islamic state

Three Islamic State J&K terrorists arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell; arms and ammunition recovered

All the three arrested men belong to Islamic State of J&K (ISJK) terror group. 

Three Islamic State J&amp;K terrorists arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell; arms and ammunition recovered

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday arrested three terrorists and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from them. The terrorists were planning a major attack. 

All the three arrested men belong to Islamic State of J&K (ISJK) terror group. 

The terrorists have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan from Tral, Haris Mushtaq Khan from Budgam, Asif Suhail Nadaf from Rainawari areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:
Islamic stateISJKDelhi PoliceTerrorists

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close