Thunderstorm likely to continue for next 48-72 hours, warns IMD

NEW DELHI: The weather will remain adverse for two to three days and thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department forcasted shortly after the national capital was hit by squall and sudden dust storm.

Speaking to news agency, IMD Scientist Charan Singh said, "There is a circulation of a western disturbance in North West India. We had forecasted that the weather will be adverse for 2 to 3 days. This thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours."

A squall and sudden dust storm with a wind speed of up to 109 kmph accompanied by light rain hit Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gusty winds swept the city.

Thousands of commuters were stuck on the winding and busy Blue Line, which links Dwarka in northwest Delhi to Noida and Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh, for almost 45 minutes. The Metro services were later resumed and the trains plied at halting speed.

The flight movements at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were also put on hold, due to the thunderstorm. As many as 40 flights were diverted at the airport so far.

However, the storm came as a relief to Delhi residents after a sweltering day, when the maximum temperature had reached 40.60 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal. Humidity during the morning hours was recorded at 60 per cent.